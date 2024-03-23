Vijayasai Reddy addresses at public meeting in Brahmankraka village

Rajya Sabha Member and YSRCP Nellore Parliamentary Candidate, V. Vijayasai Reddy, addressed a public meeting in Brahmankraka village under the Udayagiri constituency during his election campaign. He questioned how individuals who cannot stay in the locality can effectively serve the people, highlighting his dedication to being accessible to the community. Reddy emphasized his commitment to spending five days a week in Nellore and two days in Vijayawada, contrasting it with the opposition candidate's limited availability.

Responding to allegations from opposition leaders, Reddy assured that he and fellow candidate Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy would prioritize addressing the concerns of the people. They are representing the YSR Congress Party in the Nellore Parliamentary and Udayagiri Assembly Constituency elections. Reddy pledged to amplify the voices of Nellore and Udayagiri in the respective chambers. He urged residents not to trust rumors about party members defecting to the opposition.

Reddy also promised to improve infrastructure, including developing the Jaladanki Brahmankraka main road and enhancing the Venugopala Swamy temple. He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy for his governance and called for support to secure victory in the upcoming elections. Prior to the meeting, a large bike rally was organized from Jammulapalem to Brahmankraka, where Reddy and Rajagopala Reddy were welcomed with enthusiasm. The candidates participated in a special pooja at the Venugopalaswamy temple, along with other party members including Beda Mastan Rao and Parvarta Reddy Chandrasekhar Reddy.