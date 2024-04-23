Vijayasai Reddy Calls for Development and Welfare in Nellore, Challenges Naidu in Election Campaign

During an election campaign in Srilakshmi Nagar, Nellore City Constituency, Nellore MP candidate Vijayasai Reddy emphasized the importance of voting for the development and welfare initiatives of the YSRCP government. He, along with Assembly candidate MD Khalil Ahmed, Corporator Sankranti Ashwani, Nooda Chairman Mukkala Dwaraka Nath, and others, highlighted the party's commitment to secularism and equality for all castes and religions.

Reddy challenged Chandrababu and accused the BJP-Janasena-TDP alliance of engaging in opportunistic politics. He also criticized the Congress party for supporting the alliance and questioned their stance on the issues facing the state. Reddy portrayed himself and Khalil as representatives of the poor Badugu and weaker sections, contrasting them with TDP candidates Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Ponguru Narayana.

Reddy declared that this is Chandrababu's last election as he turns 74, and criticized the TDP for relying on cash distribution tactics. He praised Jagan for his work in promoting the welfare of the weaker sections and vowed to continue supporting their rights through YSRCP public servants.

Reddy also highlighted the government's expenditure of Rs.63 crores under cash transfer and non-DBT welfare schemes in the 3rd ward, and promised further development projects including road construction and sanitation facilities. He urged the residents to vote for the YSRCP based on the achievements of the past five years.