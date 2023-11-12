Vijayasai Reddy flays AP BJP president Purandeswari over false allegations on YSRCP

Live
YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy lashed out at BJP National General Secretary Daggubati Purandeshwari stating that the latter was suffering the mental illusion of 'selective attention'.
YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy lashed out at BJP National General Secretary Daggubati Purandeshwari stating that the latter was suffering the mental illusion of 'selective attention'.
Taking to his X handle (formerly known as Twitter), Vijayasai Reddy said that those with selective attention would not care about the facts and only believe what they want. He said that Purandeswari's main agenda is only to benefit the TDP party and their caste leaders and family.
In another tweet, Vijayasai Reddy said that TDP withdrew from the contest in Telangana assembly elections only for the interests of media bigwigs, their social class interests, and sleeper cells in other parties.
He said TDP has raised hands. Vijayasai Reddy said on Twitter that TDP is not in a position to contest even in 100 seats as the allied parties have to be given seats in Andhra Pradesh as well.