Vijayasai Reddy flays AP BJP president Purandeswari over false allegations on YSRCP

YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy lashed out at BJP National General Secretary Daggubati Purandeshwari stating that the latter was suffering the mental illusion of 'selective attention'.

Taking to his X handle (formerly known as Twitter), Vijayasai Reddy said that those with selective attention would not care about the facts and only believe what they want. He said that Purandeswari's main agenda is only to benefit the TDP party and their caste leaders and family.

పురందేశ్వరి గారు ‘సెలెక్టివ్ అటెన్షన్’ అనే మానసిక భ్రాంతిలో ఉన్నారు. తనకు కావాల్సిన వాటినే నమ్ముతారు. వాస్తవాలు కళ్లముందు కనిపిస్తున్నా పట్టించుకోరు. దృష్టంతా ‘బావ’సారూప్య పార్టీకి, తమ కుటుంబానికి మేలు చేయడం పైనే. పచ్చపార్టీ ఆరోపణలను నిర్దారించుకోకుండా రిపీట్ చేయడం ‘సెలెక్టివ్… — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) November 12, 2023

In another tweet, Vijayasai Reddy said that TDP withdrew from the contest in Telangana assembly elections only for the interests of media bigwigs, their social class interests, and sleeper cells in other parties.

He said TDP has raised hands. Vijayasai Reddy said on Twitter that TDP is not in a position to contest even in 100 seats as the allied parties have to be given seats in Andhra Pradesh as well.