Vijayasai Reddy issues notice to Rajya Sabha chairman, seeks discussion on special category status to AP

YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy has given notice to the Rajya Sabha Chairman under rule 267 of the Rules of the House. He demanded that the issue of special status to the state of Andhra Pradesh be taken up in the Rajya Sabha immediately. In his notice, he asked the Rajya Sabha to set aside all other matters before it today and start a debate on the issue of special status to Andhra Pradesh under rule 267. In his notice, Vijayasai Reddy briefly explained why this issue is of utmost importance.



In the notice, the then Prime Minister announced several assurances to Andhra Pradesh during the bifurcation of the state of which special status to the state is the most important. "The Union Cabinet meeting on March 1, 2014, discussed the Prime Minister's promise and approved the granting of special status to Andhra Pradesh, however, seven years after it happened, the Union Cabinet has not fulfilled this promise," he said.



Therefore, all proceedings of the House today should be suspended and the matter should be discussed in the House immediately and an appropriate decision should be taken, " Vijayasai Reddy appealed in a notice to the Rajya Sabha Chairman.