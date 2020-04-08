Vijayasai Reddy participates in PM Modi's video conference meeting with parliament floor leaders

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP National general secretary Vijayasai Reddy has participated in the all-party video conference being held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the leaders of various parties of the parliament to discuss the future course of action over coronavirus. YSRCP parliamentary party leader Vijayasai Reddy participated in a video conference from Visakhapatnam.

Earlier, YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy thanked all those who have been supporting the poor at the time of the lockdown by providing essential groceries through his Twitter handle. He lauded the young children and the middle-class people who are contributing to the chief minister relief fund. On behalf of the YSR Congress party, he thanked all those who were helping the poor during the disaster.

He also took a dig at the BJP leaders Kanna Lakshminarayana and CPI Rama Krishna for crying foul on the distribution of cash relief to the poor in the state. He fumed at them questioning is it the time for politics.