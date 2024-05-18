Live
Just In
India Inc vulnerable to sensitive data: Report
New Delhi: IT and security leaders of majority of Indian companies in a survey admitted to having lost sensitive information in 2023, US-based cyber security firm Rubrik said in a report on Thursday. The survey found that 69 per cent of Indian IT and security leaders reported that SaaS had the most malicious cyber activity in 2023.
“98 per cent of Indian IT and Security Leaders experienced loss of sensitive information in 2023. 55 per cent of Indian IT and Security Leaders reported that their companies paid a ransom due to data extortion threats,” the report based on research by Rubrik Zero Labs said.
The Rubrik Zero Labs research unit combined Rubrik telemetry across its customer base of more than 6,100 organisations with findings from a survey conducted by Wakefield Research of more than 1,600 IT and security decision-makers at companies of 500 or more employees. The study also incorporated data from two Rubrik partner organisations and five other research organisations in an effort to provide the most objective findings.