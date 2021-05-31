Vijayawada: 3 arrested after failed bid to rob gold trader

Vijayawada: Police nabbed three-member gang, which made unsuccessful attempt to rob gold jewellery from a gold trader living in Jaihind complex in Governorpet here. Inspired by the gold robbery from the Jaihind complex last month, the gang made unsuccessful attempt on Monday and was detained by the alert police.

The three members – Laka Manikantha(25) of Durgimandal, Guntur district, Kumbha Veeranjaneyulu and Meda Kalyan of Gorantla village near Guntur -- went to the residence of jewellery trader Mahaveer Jain in Jaihind complex fifth floor and threatened the wife and son of the trader Sobha and Hanshu Jain and tried to rob gold articles from home, Police Commissioner B Srinivasulu said.

They detained the family members and threatened to kill with a toy pistol. They searched the home for jewellery but failed to trace. Later, they left the home in despair and took away a laptop and cell phone from the home. With the alarm raised by the mother and son, the locals informed the Governorpet police about the attempt made by the gang to rob the gold jewellery.

The police immediately swung into action and detained them while they were attempting to board an auto at Gopala Reddy road in the same area. On questioning by the police, they said they learnt that last month one gold worker robbed gold jewellery from the same home.

They suspected the gold trader might have more gold and jewellery at home and hatched a plan to rob the same house. Laka Manikantha, an Intermediate dropout from Guntur district is the mastermind in the case.

He conducted recce and took the help of two others to rob the house of gold trader. The police seized the toy gun besides laptop and cell phone which were robbed from the residence of the jewellery trader.