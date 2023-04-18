Vijayawada: 5 students of Siddhartha bag Yuvaratna awards

Vijayawada (NTR district) : Five students of PB Siddhartha College of Arts & Science bagged Yuvaratna awards conferred by Jayaho Bharatiyam, a city-based cultural organisation and Telangana Association of South Africa jointly at a grand ceremony organised at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here, informed Dr M Ramesh, Principal of the college.

"The students, who got honoured with these prestigious awards, excelled in national and international cultural and sports events during this academic year," said V Babu Rao, Director of the college. He informed that the awards were presented on Monday as part of Ugadi Mahotsavam.

G Lakshmi Mani Priyanka (Folk Orchestra), Malladi Sivanand Yasaswi (Classical Vocal) and Uppalapati Krishna Sneha (Bharatanatyam) bagged these prestigious awards, who excelled in the National Youth Festival held at Bangalore recently.

N Mani Sravani, Gold Medalist in Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship at New Zealand and V Sruthi Sirisha, who secured medals in various national level Swimming championships also received Yuvaratna awards for their excellence in sports. Cultural coordinator Dr B Jaya Prakash, physical director A Chinna Babu, Dean Prof Rajesh Jampala and Siddhartha Academy president Dr Ch Nageswara Rao have appreciated the awardees.