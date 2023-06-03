  • Menu
Vijayawada: 5K devotees visit Durga temple

Devotees waiting in the queue lines to have Darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga in Vijayawada on Friday

Vijayawada : Over 50,000 devotees visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri and performed special pujas to Goddess Kanaka Durga on Friday.

Many devotees from two Telugu states thronged the temple as it was auspicious day. They had the darshan of the presiding deity.

A number of devotees participated in Nitya Arjitha Sevas such as Kadgamalarchana, Laksha Kumkumarchana, Sri Chakranvaranarchana, Chandi Homam, and Sathi Kalyanam.

On the other hand, in view of a huge influx of devotees, Temple EO D Bramaramba, Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambau made special arrangements for the convenience of the devotees. They also made available buttermilk and drinking water for the pilgrims.

