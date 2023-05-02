Vijayawada: 65 AP people rescued from Sudan, 6 yet to reach AP

Vijayawada : As many as 65 people hailing from Andhra Pradesh reached their native places from war-torn Sudan, according to APNRT president Venkat S Medapati. He said of the total 71 people residing in Sudan, 65 people reached India safely under Operation Kaveri and sent to their native places with the cooperation of AP government. The APNRT president said that six persons are yet to reach India. Of them, one person reached Jedda and another person Port Sudan and four others are also on the way to Port Sudan.

He said due to lack of yellow fever vaccine certificate one persons was placed under quarantine in Delhi and four others in Kochi. The AP government shifted 24 persons from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kochi airports to their native places with government expenditure. Venkat appealed to people to provide information to APNRT about any one stranded in Sudan for further help by calling helpline numbers: 08632340678, 8500027678 (WhatsApp) or mailing [email protected]

He said that AP Bhavan resident commissioner in Delhi Himanshu, APNRTS CEO P Hemalata Rani are monitoring the rescue programme.