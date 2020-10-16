Vijayawada: ACA to conduct T20 tourney from Oct 22

Vijayawada: The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has announced that Andhra T20 Tournament will be organised in collaboration with Twentieth Century Media (TCM) at RDT Sports Complex in Anantapur from October 22 to November 8.

MV Siva Reddy, CEO of ACA said that six teams of the ACA would participate in the tournament in league format followed by semi-finals and finals with a total of 33 matches. Since there is no cricketing activity for more than six months, this tournament will provide much needed game time for the best players in Andhra and also prospective and aspirant players will get a good exposure as most of them are eagerly awaiting to prove themselves for potential opportunities in the field of Indian cricket, he said.

These matches will be streamed live in "Fan Code" app which is a streaming platform for "Dream XI" with live English commentary.

The entire tournament is designed in a Bio-Bubble mode following all the statutory norms, permissions, safety and care. Practice sessions, food, accommodation and other facilities and amenities will be provided for the entire 18 days of the tournament within the RDT sports complex.

The CEO of ACA, M Venkata Siva Reddy and the Program Director of RDT, Mancho Ferror and Carlton Sandhana from TCM visited to review the preparations of the tournament on Thursday and expressed their satisfaction about the measurements being taken to convert this tournament into a reality. Mancho Ferror promised to make this tournament a grandeur success.