Live
- Purvanchal sees surge in number of girl students in higher education
- YS Jagan expresses happiness over launch of medical colleges, wishes students to excel
- NTPC top performer in Nifty’s rally from 19k to 20k
- Cyberabad police warns of strict actions against protests on Chandrababu’s arrest
- Send off towards the Sun for Aditya-L1 spacecraft on Sep 19: ISRO
- White coat revolution will act as a protective shield for Telangana - KCR
- BSF, Punjab Police seize 1.710 kg heroin
- Rumblings in Bengal Cong over INDIA bloc's vacant chair for Abhishek Banerjee
- Elon Musk finds USB Type-C charging on the Apple iPhone 15 amazing
- Worship clay Vinayaka, save environment, Collector K Venkataramana Reddy tells people
Just In
Vijayawada ACB court adjourns Chandrababu's bail plea hearing to September 19
Highlights
The hearing on the petitions regarding bail and interim bail for Chandrababu Naidu has been adjourned by the ACB court until the 19th of this month. The court made this decision after hearing arguments from both sides.
Additionally, the Vijayawada ACB court has directed CID officials to file a counter in response to the petitions. The court said that the verdict on the bail petition would impact on the quash petition filed by Naidu, which will be heard on September 19.
The TDP chief had moved High Court seeking to withdraw the remand report of Naidu. However, the court posted the hearing to next Tuesday asking CID to file the counter.
