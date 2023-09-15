Vijayawada ACB court adjourns Chandrababu's bail plea hearing to September 19

The hearing on the petitions regarding bail and interim bail for Chandrababu Naidu has been adjourned by the ACB court until the 19th of this month. The court made this decision after hearing arguments from both sides.



Additionally, the Vijayawada ACB court has directed CID officials to file a counter in response to the petitions. The court said that the verdict on the bail petition would impact on the quash petition filed by Naidu, which will be heard on September 19.



The TDP chief had moved High Court seeking to withdraw the remand report of Naidu. However, the court posted the hearing to next Tuesday asking CID to file the counter.

