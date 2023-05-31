Vijayawada ACB court to hear CID's petition on Chandrababu's residence at Karakatta

Vijayawada ACB Court will hear on the petition filed by the CID seeking permission to confiscate the illegal residence of TDP National President and opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu built on the bank of Krishna river in Undavalli.



The Crime Investigation Department alleged that Chandrababu's residence is in the name of Lingamaneni Ramesh.



The CID applied for permission to confiscate it, saying that Chandrababu obtained it illegally. The ACB court will hear the petition and deliver the verdict.



