Vijayawada: ACB raids sub-registrar, tahsildar offices

Vijayawada : Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) officials conducted searches in the Sub-registrar offices and Tahsildar offices across the state on Wednesday and Thursday and seized unaccounted money of Rs 19,28,000 from document writers, private persons, and some revenue employees. In all, 30 teams participated in the raids and searches conducted in seven sub-registrar offices and two tahsildar offices.

They identified outsiders in the government offices. The searches were conducted in Badvel, Anantapuram rural mandal, Kandukuru, Tirupati rural, Narsapuram, Vizag, Tuni, Medikonduru, and Jalamuru office in Srikakulam district for two days.

State DGP K Rajendranath Reddy in a press release on Thursday stated criminal cases were booked against the accused persons, who possessed unaccounted money at the offices. He said based on the call received by 14400 call centres, the raids were conducted in the state.

The officials seized Rs 2.70 lakh from a private employee near the Sub-registrar office in Badvel of Kadapa district. The officials also seized Rs 2.10 lakh from a document writer near the office and booked cases under PC Act section 7.

The ACB officials seized Rs 2 lakh from a document writer near the Anantapuram rural sub-registrar office. The document writer was working as a car driver for the Sub-registrar.

The officials seized Rs 41,000 unaccounted money from the sub-registrar chamber in Kandukur of Nellore district. The officials also seized Rs 94,000 from the document writers. The officials noticed that the document writer paid Rs 2,36,000 to the sub-registrar by Phone Pe during the last six months. The officials noticed the attender of the sub-registrar received Rs 1,20,000 from the document writer.

The officials seized Rs 90,000 from a document writer in Tirupati rural sub-registrar office and seized Rs 56,000 from two private persons and Rs 9,000 from a junior assistant.

At Narsapuram sub-registrar office, the officials seized Rs 30,000 unaccounted money from the chamber of the sub-registrar, Rs 20,000 from document writers and Rs 6000 from a private person, and Rs 9500 from the field assistant. At Vizag Sub-registrar office, the officials seized Rs 39,000 from the document writers. The officials also noticed that the joint sub-registrar received Rs 90,000 by Phone Pe from private persons.

The officials seized Rs 40,000 from the document writers in Tuni of Kakinada district and Rs 1.04 lakh from Tahsildar office in Medikonduru mandal of Guntur district.

The officials seized Rs 27,500 from the revenue staff and officials at the Tahsildar office in Jalamuru of Srikakulam district.

DGP Rajendranath Reddy said a detailed inquiry will be made on the seizure of money and the involvement of document writers, private persons, and government staff. He said criminal cases would be booked if the accused are found guilty. He made it clear that stern action would be taken against the erring officials and found guilty of corruption. He once again appealed to the people to make use of the 14400 call number belonging to the ACB and inform the police officials, if they face harassment.