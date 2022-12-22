Vijayawada: AKTPM school students receive tabs

Vijayawada: NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao and Andhra Pradesh Planning Board Chairman, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu distributed tabs to the students at the AKTPM high school at Satyanarayanapuram here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Malladi Vishnu said that the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been giving utmost priority to the education sector in the state. The government is also providing technical support to the students. He further claimed that Jagan has introduced several innovative schemes in education to give boost to the government education system.

District Collector Dilli Rao informed that the state government sanctioned Rs 24.18 crore worth of tabs to both students and teachers in the NTR district. DEO CV Renuka and others were present on the occasion.VVV