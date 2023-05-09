Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh marching ahead in economic growth says V Vijayasai Reddy

Vijayawada : Despite state bifurcation issues, Andhra Pradesh is competing with other southern states in achieving highest per capita income, said MP V Vijayasai Reddy.

In a statement here on Monday, the MP said that as per the economic survey statistics of Reserve Bank of India, AP is competing with other states in achieving highest per capita income.

While the per capita income in IT and pharmaceutical hub Hyderabad stands at Rs 2,65,623, AP per capita income stands at 2,07,771 despite lack of any major industries. He said AP is marching forward with increasing per capita income due to settling of technology background students in foreign countries.

The MP said that while the national average per capita income stands at Rs 1,50,007, AP is going forward in achieving highest per capita income by overcoming state bifurcation problems.

He said as per the RBI statics, there was a competition between Karnataka and Hyderabad over economic development, however three other southern states, including Andhra Pradesh, were also marching ahead in economic growth.