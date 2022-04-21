Vijayawada: Assisted Reproductive Technology clinics to be registered

Vijayawada: The Union government is framing the rules and regulations to be followed by Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) clinics and ART banks in the country. The ART clinics must be registered and ART Boards will be formed in all states to regulate the functioning of the ART Clinics.

Besides, national Board will be set up at the national level to regulate and streamline the activities of the ART clinics.

Many couples visit the ART clinics and take their services. But so far the clinics are not registered and many allegations are made on the unethical practices followed by some clinics.

However, the Union government has passed the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Bill 2011 and invited the suggestions from the doctors, experts and medical fraternity for effective implementation.

Dr Padmaja, Founder chairperson of the Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction Andhra Pradesh Chapter, has said the Union and state governments would regulate the functioning of the ART clinics. Speaking to 'The Hans India', she said the bill proposes the establishment of a national registry and registration authority for all ART clinics and medical professionals serving in the field.

She said the Bill will help in maintaining a database of all clinics and medical professionals being served in the field and it will be useful to have nation-wide information on the functioning of the ART clinics.

She informed that Andhra Pradesh government will appoint registration authority facilitating the registration process and regulate the activities of ART clinics. She felt the registration of ART clinics and ART banks will help to check unethical practices.

She said National Board on ART clinics will set minimum standards of physical infrastructure, laboratory,

diagnostic equipment and expert manpower to be employed by clinics and banks.

Dr Padmaja said the Andhra Pradesh chapter of Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction (ISAR) is creating awareness among the doctors particularly among the gynecologists on Assisted Reproductive Technology and modern methods being followed in developed countries.