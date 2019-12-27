Vijayawada: Awareness camp on solid waste management at ALIET

Vijayawada: The department of MBA of Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology (ALIET) organised an awareness camp on 'Solid Waste Management' on Friday.

The camp was organized in association with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and Academy of Gandhian Studies (AGS) Wellbeing Out of Waste (WOW), a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative of ITC.

Addressing the gathering, K Sakunthala, Additional Commissioner, VMC, spoke on the need for protection of resources and best utilisation of such resources. She explained how solid waste can be created as Waste Management Parks.

She emphasised the importance of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle (3Rs) of waste management. She inspired students to be responsible citizens for protecting the environment. The awareness camp woke up the spirit of love and care for mother earth and students promised themselves to be the persons with ISR (Individual Social Responsibility) from their home to society.

Speaking on the occasion, the state project coordinator of AGS WOM, U Hema Maheswari introduced the mission of the foundation in creating healthy environment. She introduced the concept of 1-4-5 to the students.

She said that everyone should think a minute before throwing waste in to the dustbin and spend 4 hours to create 5 volunteers per week to save nature. (One minute a day, 4 hours in a week and create 5 volunteers).

Director Rev A Francis Xavier, assistant director Rev J Chiranjivi, Rev M Anand, principal Dr O Mahesh, MBA HoD Dr T Subba Rayudu, extension coordinator A Rajesh, students of MBA and Civil Engineering participated in the event.