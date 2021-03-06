Vijayawada: Biswa Bhusan Harichandan pats Rotarians for service during pandemic

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan participated as chief guest at the charter ceremony of Rotary Club of Bhubaneswar Central held on Friday, through video link from Raj Bhavan.

Addressing the Rotarians, he said the Rotary Club is truly a forward looking organisation and the Rotarians are always in the forefront to mitigate any hardship faced by the people all over the world.

The Governor complimented the Rotarians for their selfless service by coming to the rescue of the people during the unimaginable health crises created by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Governor paid floral tributes to the portrait of Paul P. Harris, founder of the Rotary Club.

He complimented Dr. Badrinath Patnaik, president of the Rotary Club of Bhubaneswar Central for his commitment to serve the society.

He also appreciated the services rendered to the society by former district governor Narendra Kumar Mishra, former district governor AB Mahapatra and wished a successful tenure ahead for president-elect Dr Arya Kumar Gyanendra.

Speaker of Odisha Assembly Surjya Narayan Patro also participated in the meeting.