Live
- FPIs invest Rs 6,080 cr in debt mkt
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 30 October, 2023
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today stable, check the rates on October 30, 2023
- Charts point to bearish undertone
- Paleru: Several join BRS
- CPM insists on Wyra, Miryalaguda tickets
- Mahabubnagar: Janampally Anirudh kicks off campaign
- Wide fluctuation likely as OI bases spread
- Negative global cues continue to daunt mkts
- India reiterates zero tolerance for terrorism
Just In
Vijayawada: Blood donation camp organised
Highlights
Vijayawada: A blood donation camp was organised at the City Armed Grounds as part of the Police Commemoration Week here on Sunday.At the behest of the...
Vijayawada: A blood donation camp was organised at the City Armed Grounds as part of the Police Commemoration Week here on Sunday.
At the behest of the Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, the new government hospital here organised the camp. Admin DCP Moka Sathibabu inaugurated the camp.
Speaking on the occasion, Sathibabu said that as part of the Police Commemoration week, the NTR District Police department has been organising various programmes.
He urged police to adopt good food habits and exercise daily to maintain good health.
AR ADCP Srinivasa Rao, Inspectors, RIs, SIs, government hospital staff and others were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS