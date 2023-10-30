Vijayawada: Blood donation camp organised

Vijayawada: A blood donation camp was organised at the City Armed Grounds as part of the Police Commemoration Week here on Sunday.

At the behest of the Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, the new government hospital here organised the camp. Admin DCP Moka Sathibabu inaugurated the camp.

Speaking on the occasion, Sathibabu said that as part of the Police Commemoration week, the NTR District Police department has been organising various programmes.

He urged police to adopt good food habits and exercise daily to maintain good health.

AR ADCP Srinivasa Rao, Inspectors, RIs, SIs, government hospital staff and others were present.