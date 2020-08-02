Vijayawada: Boozers throng wine shops; throw Covid norms to wind

Vijayawada: Thousands of liquor lovers stormed the wine shops in different parts of the city on Sunday with the reopening of shops in some parts of the city. Due to Covid-19 lockdown, liquor shops remained closed for some months in Vijayawada. Though the liquor shops were opened in many parts of the state one month ago, Vijayawada was exempted because of containment zone restrictions. Coronavirus positive cases have been registered since the Covid epidemic broke out in the state and country. After nearly five months of gap, liquor shops reopened in the city during the last two days.



Consequently, thousands of people queued up to buy the liquor. Many of them are flouting the Covid-19 norms and standing very close to one another without maintaining physical distance. If the Covid infected people stand in queue lines, there is a chance that others may also be infected.

Some customers have been standing for more than two hours to get the liquor. If they stand more time, they have more risk to get infected with Coronavirus.

All masks are not safe. Some people are wearing very small masks that are not covering the mouth and nose properly. Due to reopening of wine ships, liquor smuggling from Telangana in Vijayawada and other parts of the district may come down soon.