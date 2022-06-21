Vijayawada: Cabinet meeting postponed to June 24

Vijayawada : The state Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on June 22 was postponed to June 24.

The meeting likely to discuss various issues, including Jagananna housing projects and implementation of welfare schemes.

The meeting is expected to discuss efforts to reach out to people to explain on welfare schemes.

The YSRCP has already launched Gadapa Gadapaku Prabhutvam programme to explain to people various welfare schemes being implemented in the state. With the success of Mahanadu and intensified attacks by TDP on ruling party, the Cabinet may focus on ways to reach out to people. The subject of industrial development will also figure in the meeting.

It may be noted the last Cabinet meeting held on May 12 discussed irrigation sector and release of water for khariff season. It gave nod for AP export promotion policy and logistics policy.