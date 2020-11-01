Vijayawada: Call to protect unity of nation

Vijayawada: National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) was observed in Vijayawada on Saturday to mark the birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Krishna District Collector Md Imtiaz, Vijayawada Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu, other officials, several hundred police personnel and representatives of NGOs, volunteers and others participated in the 'Run for Unity' organised from Benz Circle to AR Grounds on MG Road.

Holding the tricolor, the youth joyfully participated in the Run for Unity. Collector and the police commissioner inaugurated the run at Benz Circle.

Speaking on the occasion, they said India is the largest democracy in the world and has reputation for being the country of the people of many religions, ethnic groups, cultures and languages and every one must protect the unity of the country. Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha, VMC Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh and others participated in the event.