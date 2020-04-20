Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, DGP D Gautam Sawang condole SI S Habibulla's death

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang on Sunday expressed shock over the demise of Sub-inspector of Police S Habibulla,51, in Anantapur district.

The DGP expressed his grief and announced an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of the policeman. He said Habibulla was a sincere police officer and worked with dedication. He was attached to Parigi police station in Anantapuram district for the three years.

He was suffering from illness for the last two months. In spite of his illness, he did not go on leave and continued to perform his duties keeping in view of the outbreak of Covid-19 in the State. YS