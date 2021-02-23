Vijayawada: Civic chief inspects arrangements for VMC polls

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh inspected the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium and Andhra Loyola college auditorium as part of the preparations for the municipal corporation elections to be held next month.

Polling material distribution centre will be arranged at the IGMC stadium and counting of votes will be held at the Andhra Loyola college.

The commissioner inspected the arrangements to be made for the distribution of material and made suggestions to the officials. He visited the Andhra Loyola college. The commissioner conducted a review meeting with the officials at the VMC council hall and instructed the officials to upload the voters list in the website polling station wise.

He asked the officials to monitor the amenities to the polling staff at the polling stations, to set up the strong room, distribution centres and reception centres for the smooth conduct of municipal polls in the city.

He also instructed the officials to provide gunny bags to carry the election material and ensure completion of arrangements by the prescribed time. Prasanna Venkatesh also instructed the officials to make arrangements for the webcasting to monitor the polls in the city.