Vijayawada: CM Jagan invited for Vakulamatha temple ceremony

Vijayawada : Minister for energy, forest and environment Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy along with TTD executive officer A V Dharma Reddy on Monday invited Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to participate in the Mahasamprokshanam ceremony of the newly-built Vakulamatha temple.

The duo met the CM at his camp office in Tadepalli to invite him to participate in the religious ceremony to be held to mark the formal inauguration of the newly-built shrine atop Peruru Banda hillock (Patha Kaluva village) near the pilgrim which was slated on June 23.

On the occasion, TTD Veda pandits blessed the CM after which the minister and EO presented Swamy vari Theertha prasadams to the CM and also felicitated him with Vastram.

