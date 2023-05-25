Vijayawada: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to distribute house site pattas today

Vijayawada : The stage is set for the distribution of more than 50,000 house site pattas to the poor in Amaravati capital region on Friday. The event is taking place after overcoming all obstacles created by political opponents, say government sources.

The government is also going to distribute 5,024 TIDCO houses to the women beneficiaries constructed at a cost of Rs 443.71 crore, simultaneously. It had decided to give 300 sq ft TIDCO houses to 1,43,600 women across the state for Re 1. This, the government claims, is against the earlier policy of the beneficiaries paying Rs 7.20 lakh.

The state government has been providing free registration facility for TIDCO houses which otherwise would have cost Rs 60,000 each to the beneficiaries.

It is said that about 25 layouts in the CRDA region are being developed with full infrastructure facilities under “Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu” programme. In these layouts, internal transport system with gravel is being provided.

Besides this, the government will also provide YSR-Jagananna Colonies for the poor spending Rs 2,000 crore which includes Rs 1,280 crore for house construction and Rs 700 crore for infrastructure facilities.

Meanwhile, the Opposition claims that these pattas are not valid as there is a clear mention on the patttas that the beneficiaries will not have any right on the land nor will they be able to sell them off.