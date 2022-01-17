Vijayawada: Commercial activity on rise in Bhavanipuram

Vijayawada: Bhavanipuram area in the West Assembly constituency is one of the biggest residential and commercial areas in the city with vibrant activity and increasing shops and commercial establishments.

It was one of the biggest residential areas till two decades ago. But commercial activity increased many folds in the last two decades.

It is spread over from Krishna riverbank to Housing Board colony with the population of over 30,000. Swathi road is the most important road with vibrant commercial activity. Plying of heavy vehicles stopped through the Bhavanipuram and Kummaripalem areas with completion of Durga flyover. The residents got relieved with completion of flyover. The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation spent crores of rupees for construction of roads, laying the Under Ground Drainage (UGD), construction of parks and developing other infrastructure facilities during the last 30 years. Since the colony is located very near to Krishna river and headwater works, the residents get adequate drinking water from the VMC.

Residents have facilities like rythu bazaar, supermarkets, hotels, function halls, private and the government educational institutions and others. Besides, the neighbourhood has adequate bus services as the RTC is operating buses to various parts of the city.

The construction of shopping complexes, hotels, apartments increased after bifurcation of the State. The realtors spent crores of rupees for construction of apartments as the demand for houses surged in 2014. Consequently, many employees who transferred from Hyderabad to Vijayawada preferred to stay in Bhavanipuram. All these factors increased the demand for houses in neighbourhood.

It is well known for tourism as the Berm Park is located in the area. Wholesale iron market, business establishments, stock points, godowns of many consumer products are located in neighbourhood and it enhances traffic problem.