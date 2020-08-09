Vijayawada Covid Care Center fire mishap: Here are the details of victims

At least 10 people have been killed in a blaze at the covid Center of Ramesh Hospital in Vijayawada. The bodies were shifted to a government hospital in Vijayawada. Relatives and officials have identified the details of the ten people who died while Governor's Peta police have registered a case over the Vijayawada fire incident. A case has been registered against Ramesh Hospital and hotel owners following a complaint lodged by the Vijayawada Central tehsildar, police said.

Here are the details of the deceased

1. Kosaraju Suvarnalatha (42), Ponnur Mandal, Nidadavolu, Guntur District

2. Dokku Shivabrahmaiah (59) Bell Company Manager, Machilipatnam (Joined three days ago after Corona was positive)

3. Potluri Purnachandra Rao (80) Kodali, Krishna District. Previously worked as Guntur CPO. He has been the President of PACS since his retirement. Joined covid Center with Lung Infection

4. Sunkara Baburao (80) Retired SI. Indiranagar, Ajit Singh Nagar

5. Majji Gopi (54) Machilipatnam

6. G. Venkata Jayalakshmi (52) Kandukur, Prakasam District

7. Venkata Narsimha Pawan Kumar, Kandukur, Prakasam District

8.9. Sabbili Ratna Abraham (48), Rajakumari (husband and wife), Jagaiahpeta

10. Maddali Raghu, Mughal Rajpuram.

Home Minister Sucharita and Health Minister Alla Nani have made it clear that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the fire mishap at the covid center. The two spoke to the media on Sunday about the accident and appointed two committees on the accident under the auspices of the Home Department and another under the Health Department and asked to give a report within 48 hours. "We will take strict action against those responsible after receiving the report," Alla Nani said. As there are 15 private COVID centers in Vijayawada, the government decided to launch a drive to check the status of COVID centers with respect to the disasters after the committee's report