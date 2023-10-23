Vijayawada: CP Rana inspects security arrangements for Teppotsavam

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Commissioner of police Kanti Rana Tata on Sunday night inspected the security arrangements for the Teppotsavam to be held in Krishna river on Monday. Commissioner Rana along with DCP Vishal Gunni, Durga temple EO Ramarao, Traffic ADCP D Prasad, West ACP K Hanumantha Rao and other officials inspected the trial run in Krishna River.



Goddess Kanaka Durga and Sri Malleswara Swamy will be taken on the boat ride in the colourfully decorated Hamsa Vahanam at 6pm on Monday in the Krishna river near Sri Kanaka Durga ghat. One of the important auspicious events Teppotsavam was not conducted last year due to the Krishna river floods. Before that also the event was not conducted due to Covid pandemic.

Now, this year there are no hurdles for the Teppotsavam and the temple administration has made all arrangements to conduct the event. The deities will be brought from Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple from the temple on the hill top and will be taken to the ride in the boat.

The police have taken all measures to prevent any untoward incident because thousands of devotees will visit the Durga Ghat to see the Teppotsavam. Seating in the boat will be limited to the VIPs, temple officials and others to prevent any untoward incident.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management teams and expert swimmers will be on high alert near the Ghat. There is a possibility of heavy rush near the temple.

The temple administration has arranged queue lines and taken all security measures since the starting of the festivities. Consequently, the devotees have hassle free darshan till now and arrangements have been made to complete the festival by organising Teppotsavam.