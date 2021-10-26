Vijayawada: CPM raises stink over garbage piles in colonies

Vijayawada: Expressing serious concern over garbage being dumped in the midst of the houses and colonies in Ajit Singh Nagar in the city, CPM leader Ch Babu Rao said here on Monday that the stink from the filth has been spreading diseases among the citizens.

After visiting the garbage transfer station at Singh Nagar, Babu Rao said that the people's representatives of the area are turning a blind eye to the problem with thousands of tonnes of garbage piled up there, forcing people to vacate their houses due to unbearable stink.

It may be recalled that the State government has announced that a power station would be set up at Guntur in collaboration with Jindal group and the garbage from Krishna and Guntur districts would be shifted there from the garbage transfer stations. However, it was never materialised but the garbage was piled up in the midst of the housing colonies in Ajit Singh Nagar.

Babu Rao lambasted the Centre and the State government for making tall claims with the slogans of Swachh Bharat and Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) but in fact creating slum cities. In the name of CLAP, the State government is imposing garbage tax on citizens but not clearing the garbage, he rued.

The State government in an unprecedented move appointed two gunmen to the city Mayor but not interested in protecting the lives of people, he pointed out. The VMC sanitary department dumped the red robes of Bhavani devotees also at the dump.

The State government had not set up dumping yards in any of the towns and cities across the state. The welfare state does not mean to set up garbage dumps in the midst of the housing colonies, he said.

Demanding immediate shifting of garbage in three days, the CPM leader warned that the people would launch a massive agitation if no action was taken.