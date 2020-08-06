Vijayawada: CWC to give shelter to kids of Corona-infected parents

Vijayawada: Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Krishna district, is taking initiative to provide shelter to the children whose parents are tested positive for Covid-19 and were admitted to the hospitals.



It may be noted that Covid positive cases are reported everyday in Krishna district and total cases crossed 9,000 mark by Thursday.

Single mothers or parents may face problems to take care of their children if they are admitted to the Covid hospital. Keeping in view the difficulties faced by the single mothers, the district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has taken initiative and consulted the NGOs to take care of the children affected people.

CWC Krishna district chapter chairman B V S Kumar said flexis were being arranged near the Covid hospitals to give information to the Covid patients, particularly mothers, that the NGOs were ready to take care of their children for some days or weeks till they recover from the infection and discharged from the hospitals.

He said children may face many hardships because neither relatives nor the friends are giving shelter to them in case of parents infected. Childline, which is working for the welfare of children and tracing the missing children in the state, also launched campaign by arranging flexis with phone numbers to give protection to the children. Co-ordinator, Childline 1098, Vijayawada, Arava Ramesh said mothers can contact the Childline 1098 for the help. He said the single mothers can contact on Child Welfare Committee numbers 99850 17899, 98488 86361, 85200 01063, 94904 91831 and 83319 34401 to get help.