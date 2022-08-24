Vijayawada: DGP insists on friendly policing

Vijayawada(NTR District): Director General of Police KV Rajendranath Reddy inaugurated the newly constructed DSP office at Gudivada in Krishna district on Tuesday. This building was constructed at a cost of Rs 1.70 crore. The DGP expressed happiness over acquiring the new building for the DSP office activities.

Speaking on the occasion, DGP Rajendranath Reddy urged the police personnel to be vigilant towards crime and illegal activities. He said that police department is supposed to contain road accidents. Women related offenses should be reduced and women should always be protected, he reiterated.

The DGP suggested the police to interact with the villagers and solve their problems. He insisted on the friendly policing.

Gudivada MLA Kodali Nani said that the police are doing a great job and they protect us every time.

Eluru Range DIG Pala Raju, District SP P Jashuva, Pamarru MLA Kaile Anil Kumar, Additional SP Venkata Ramanjaneyulu and others attended.