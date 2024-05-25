Vijayawada: Disqualify Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy for violence, demands TDP

Vijayawada : TDP senior leader Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar demanded disqualification of YSRCP Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy from contesting elections as he is responsible for poll violence in the constituency.

In a statement here on Friday, the former Rajya Sabha member said that the excesses of Ramakrishna Reddy are coming out now after he was seen smashing EVM on polling day in a video footage that went viral across India. He said police failed to make necessary bandobust in problematic Macherla constituency resulting in violence on polling day.

Ramakrishna Reddy resorted to misuse of his power with the support of YSRCP, he said and added that Election Commission should take stringent measures on counting day to prevent untoward incidents.



Meanwhile, speaking to media at party office TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah alleged that Macherla MLA had resorted to violence sensing defeat. As he came to know that people had rejected him, he destroyed EVMs at Macherla, he said.



Ramaiah said that the Election Commission should have pressed into service Central forces at problematic and sensitive booths in Macherla constituency. There is silent wave in favour of TDP and people reached polling booths in large numbers to exercise their franchise to express their resentment towards the YSRCP government. He alleged that still some officials are adopting partisan attitude to favour of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and they will face the music once the TDP comes to power.



Speaking to media at party office TDP ST cell state president M Dharunaik said that several Dalits and tribals suffered atrocities by Macherla YSRCP candidate Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy. He said several goondas in the disguise of YSRCP agents attacked SC, ST TDP agents at polling booths. Followers of Ramakrishna Reddy attacked eight tribals at Kothapullareddygudem of Veldurthi mandal, he alleged and added that the YSRCP goons dragged out the TDP agents and beat up them with sticks.



Dharunaik alleged that the YSRCP thugs interrupted communication in system in tribal villages and attacked tribal families. He questioned whether tribals have no right to act as agents of political parties. He said after the formation of TDP government, a SIT will be formed to inquire into the excesses of Ramakrishna Reddy, who, he said, has no respect for democracy.

