Vijayawada: Durga temple receives `3.16 cr through Hundi

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri has received Hundi revenue of Rs 3.16 crore for 18 days. The Hundi counting was conducted at Sri Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam on Monday under the supervision of temple Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu and EO D Bramarambha.
Vijayawada (NTR district) : Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri has received Hundi revenue of Rs 3.16 crore for 18 days. The Hundi counting was conducted at Sri Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam on Monday under the supervision of temple Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu and EO D Bramarambha.
Besides, devotees offered 752 grams of gold ornaments, 7.628 kgs of silver ornaments to the Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga. E-Hundi countings were also Rs 20,422 lakh. Trust Board Members Anumolu Udaya Lakshmi, Bachu Madhavi, temple officials SV Subbarao, SPF and One-Town police also supervised.
