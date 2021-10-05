Vijayawada: Durga temple records Rs 1.06 crore hundi collection

Vijayawada: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple earned Hundi collection of Rs1.06 crore during the last six days.

The hundi counting continued on the sixth day at the Mahamandapam office located on the sixth floor. Temple executive officer D Bhramaramba supervised the counting of cash and gold.

The hundi income is Rs1,06,84,953 and 130 grams gold. The staff counted 36 hundis during the last six days.

The EO said the temple earned on average Rs17.80 lakh per day during the last six days. Besides, the temple also got income of Rs22,217 through e-hundi.