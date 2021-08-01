Vijayawada: Education holds key to development says Perni Nani

Vijayawada: Minister for transport and Information and public relations Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said that socio and economic development of Kapu community is possible only with proper education only.

He called upon the Kapus to give good education to their children and felt that only education helps people to achieve development. Perni Nani on Saturday administered the oath to Adapa Seshu as the chairman of the Kapu Corporation.

He was recently nominated to the post by the state government. Addressing on the occasion, Perni Nani suggested that Adapa Seshu encourage the higher education among the Kapu students.

He said former MLA and Congress leader Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga always strived for the development of the poor irrespective of caste. Agriculture minister K Kannababu said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving priority to Kapus and striving for their development.

Tourism minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao presided over the oath taking ceremony. He narrated the welfare schemes being implemented for the Kapus in the state.

Endowments minister Vellampalli Srinivas, government whip Samineni Udayabhanu, MLAs Malladi Vishnu, Kolusu Parthasarathi, Simhadri Ramesh, Ambati Rambabu, Guntur mayor Manohar Naidu, Vijayawada mayor R Bhagyalakshmi, deputy mayor A Srisailaja and others attended the programme.

Adapa Seshu thanked the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for nominating him to the post of chairman of the Kapu corporation.