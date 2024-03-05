Vijayawada: Electrification works going on at brisk pace

Vijayawada: Medapati Sharmila Reddy, chairperson of AP State Housing Corporation, said here on Monday that the electrification of 10,950 Jagananna Colonies has been going at brisk pace at a cost of Rs 5,277 crore.

Addressing the 36th board meeting of the Corporation, Sharmila Reddy said that electrification was completed in 7,942 colonies and the work in the rest of the colonies was at various stages. The chairperson said that the Jagananna colonies will have all the facilities. She recalled that drinking water connections have been provided to five lakh houses so far.

She appealed to the officials to strive hard to complete the houses as early as possible. Managing Director of Housing Corporation K Venkata Ramana Reddy informed the meeting that construction of 7.5 lakh houses was completed and the rest of the houses would be completed on a war-footing.

Executive director of Housing Chandrasekhar, directors K Bhaskar Naidu, P Pedda Raju, Uppada Siva Reddy, Rama Devi, K Vijayakumar and others participated.