Vijayawada: Exams for recruitment of staff in village/ward secretariats begin

Vijayawada: Examinations for the recruitment of staff in the village/ward secretariats started in Krishna district on a peaceful note on Sunday. A total of 40,954 candidates appeared for the examination against the hall-tickets to 54,984 candidates in the district.

The district administration has made arrangements for conducting the examination in 258 centres. Candidates from various parts of the district comfortably reached the destinations by buses and other vehicles. The APSRTC also resumed the city services on Saturday for the convenience of candidates attending to the exams conducted by the state government to fill the posts in the village/ward secretariats.

In Krishna district, 74.5 percent candidates attended the examination. The district collector, Md Imtiaz inspected the examination centres at Siddhartha Arts College, Krishnaveni Talent School and Gandhiji Mahila College in One Town. He inspected the examination halls and enquired about the examination, arrangements etc.

The district administration has arranged CC cameras and made police bandobust to prevent any untoward incident. Speaking on the occasion, Imtiaz said six candidates with Corona asymptomatic symptoms attended the test and they attended the exam in isolated room. He said the district administration has followed all Covid rules and one special officer was appointed for each cluster. He informed that 1,19,515 candidates have applied to attend the examinations and special officers, route officers were appointed to monitor the examinations from September 20 to 26.

Joint collector L Sivasankar inspected the examinations in Vijayawada rural and Jaggaiahpt mandals on Sunday and enquired about the arrangements made for the peaceful conduct of examinations. In all 27 centres were arranged in Jaggaiahpet cluster.