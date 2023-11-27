Vijayawada: Fertility in AP dropping alarmingly

Vijayawada: The Sample Registration System (SRS-2020) finds that the national average fertility rate in the country is 2.3. However, in Andhra Pradesh it is as low as 1.7. Fertility specialists observed a rise in the polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), obesity and low ovarian reserve has been causing fertility issues.

Addressing a conference on infertility here on Sunday, lead consultant at Nova Fertility Dr Y Swapna said that it is important to talk more about the rising infertility issues and spread awareness. This will also help individuals understand and know when the right time is to consult a professional. For example, if a couple has been advised for an IVF, they need to start with the procedure at the earliest.

The conference was jointly organised by Nova IVF Fertility in association with APRCOG Trust and Vijayawada Obstetric and Gynaecological Society.

Dr Sree Lakshmi Atluri, consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, said that there are techniques like preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) that can be used in patients having repeated miscarriages due to genetic causes. This procedure entails examining an embryo for chromosomal abnormalities or to see whether a specific genetic mutation linked to severe disease is present.

Repeated miscarriage in medical terms is called recurrent pregnancy loss. It is one of the most common pregnancy related complications. Out of multiple factors that make miscarriage more likely, genetic factors is most common cause of one miscarriage, or of recurrent miscarriage, she said.