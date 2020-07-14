Vijayawada: Gollapudi market shut down as covid cases rise

Vijayawada: Trading activity came to halt at the Gollapudi wholesale market due to the decision taken by the traders to voluntarily implement the lockdown from July 13 to 19 in view of the increasing Covid cases in the area and other parts of the city.



Gollapudi wholesale market is one of the biggest commercial areas in the state with more than 500 wholesale shops, wholesale agencies, stock points, godowns etc. All main roads in the market wore a deserted look on Monday with all shops remained closed and main gates were closed. There is rise in Covid-19 cases in Gollapudi, Bhavanipuram, HB colony and nearby areas. Hamalis were also expressed their willingness to abstain from work as they may be infected with Covid-19.

The traders unload many commodities particularly the groceries, consumer products from various parts of the country and send to retailers in various parts of Andhra Pradesh. The traders also face difficulty to sanitise the shops and big godowns in the market. After holding meetings and discussions, the traders finally opted for voluntary lockdown from Monday onwards and likely to reopen the shops on July 20.

In One Town too, several thousand wholesale and retail shops remained closed for more than three weeks resulting in total stalling of trading activity. Corona pandemic has huge impact on Vijayawada, which is known as the commercial capital of Andhra Pradesh.