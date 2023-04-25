Vijayawada: Government keen to develop villages says Collector S Dilli Rao

Vijayawada (NTR district) : The National Panchayat Raj Day (NPRD) celebrations were held at Pingali Venkaiah Spandana Meeting Hall on the premises of the Collectorate here on Monday.

As part of this programme, district Collector S Dilli Rao presented awards along with Joint Collector Dr Sampath Kumar, DRO K Mohan Kumar and DPO J Sunitha to the award-winning gram panchayat Sarpanches and Secretaries.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the State government was providing many infrastructure facilities in all gram panchayats.

He said that the government has been implementing family physician to provide health services at the doorsteps of the villagers.

He further said that the State government has introduced the Sachivalaya system for the development of villages.

The State government is paying special attention to the development of villages, he added.