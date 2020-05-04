Vijayawada: Government simplifies guidelines to open industries

Vijayawada: Special Chief Secretary Rajath Bhargava announced the simplified guidelines for permitting the industries to operate in the State.

He said in a statement here on Sunday that the State is categorised into Red, Orange and Green Distrcts. Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna, SPSR Nellore and Chittoor have been classified as Red Districts, while Vizianagaram is classified as Green. The rest of the seven districts are classified as Orange.

He said that no industrial activities would be permitted in containment clusters including their buffer area (villages/wards) either in the urban or rural areas. The areas shall be notified by the district administration or the State government from time to time. Rajath Bhargava said that intermixing of labourers and staff coming from different places should be avoided within the factory as far as possible.