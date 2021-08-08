Vijayawada : Government will help weavers to buy powerlooms says Goutham Reddy

Vijayawada : Stressing upon the need for weavers and handloom workers to shift from manually operated looms to mechanised looms in villages, minister for handlooms, textiles and industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy said on Saturday that the state government would extend financial assistance to the weavers to purchase mechanised looms and impart training to operate the machines.

Goutham Reddy attended as the chief guest at the National Handloom Day celebrations held at the Apco Bhavan here Vijayawada on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the state government is providing financial assistance to weavers by directly depositing it in their bank accounts. Last year, the government had deposited Rs 600 crore into the accounts of weavers and it would deposit another Rs 200 crore.

The minister appealed to the weavers to produce the good quality modern textiles to attract the customers, particularly the youth adding the textile should reflect the culture and traditions.

He alleged that the previous TDP government had ignored the welfare of the weavers and handloom workers in the state. He recalled 48 handloom workers committed suicide in Dharmavaram due to lack of livelihood but there was no response from the previous government.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had seen the plight of the weavers and handloom workers during his padayatra and decided to implement welfare schemes to the weavers, he said adding the state government had introduced online sale of textiles and handlooms to give boost to marketing.

Advisor to government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, who also participated in the programme, said handloom sector is in crisis due to increasing mechanisation and technology.

He said the state government is implementing many welfare schemes for the development of weavers. "The government is depositing Rs 24,000 directly into the bank accounts of the weavers every year under Netanna Hastham scheme.

Weavers and handloom workers need to produce quality textiles as per the demand and taste of the consumers. The government is contemplating to impart training to the handloom workers on mechanised looms. Handlooms sector in India has great history. Mahatma Gandhi fought back against the British by promoting handlooms and native weavers," he said.

Apco chairman Chillapalli Mohana Rao said the Apco is providing marketing facility to the textiles produced by the weavers. He said only Rs 24 crore sales were registered by 24 Apco showrooms in the state and there was a need to develop the co-operative societies to help the weavers.

Principal secretary, textiles and handlooms, Sasibhushan Kumar explained the objectives of the department of textiles and handlooms.

Ramakrishna Reddy and the minister Goutham Reddy handed over financial assistance of Rs 12,500 each to the families of the weavers, who passed away. MLAs Malladi Vishnu, MLC Potula Sunita, city mayor R Bhagyalakshmi, Apco general manager L Ramesh Babu and other officials participated in the National Handlooms Day celebrations.

