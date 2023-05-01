Vijayawada: ‘Gujarat Day, Maharashtra Day’ celebrated at Raj Bhavan

Vijayawada (NTR district) : Governor S Abdul Nazeer said both Gujarat and Maharashtra States are well-known for their vibrant cultural heritage, history and delicious cuisine.

He was the chief guest at the State Formation Day celebrations of Gujarat and Maharashtra, organised under ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’ programme at Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan here on Monday, commemorating 63rd anniversary of the formation of Gujarat and Maharashtra States.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that India takes pride in its rich history, culture and heritage and ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’ programme aims to enhance interaction and promote mutual understanding between the people of different States and Union Territories.

He further said that celebrating occasions like these is aimed to promote a sustained and structured cultural connection in areas of language learning, culture, traditions and music, tourism and cuisine, sports and sharing of best practices, etc.

Governor Abdul Nazeer said Gujaratis and Maharashtrians have been living in Andhra Pradesh for a very long time and that they are actively involved in social service activities in the State.

The Gujarati Vidyalaya English Medium School in Vijayawada operated by Sree Vijayawada Gujarati Samaj is the best example of their contribution to society and said that a similar association formed by the Maharashtrians living in Andhra Pradesh recently is a positive step towards knowing and adapting to the local language, culture and tradition, he added. Aswini Vilas Pawar, Kadam Krishna Murty and Hasmukkh Bhai Mowani of Gujarat and Maharashtra Associations, who spoke on the occasion, said that they consider Andhra Pradesh as their home away from home and thanked the Governor for organising the Gujarat Day and Maharashtra Day celebrations for the first time at Raj Bhavan.