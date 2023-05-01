Live
- ‘Gaalullona’ Song Promo From Sudheer Babu’s ‘Maama Mascheendra’ Is Out
- Amazon Great Summer sale: Great discount on iPhone 14, Galaxy M14 and more
- Mahindra & Mahindra April sales boosted by utility vehicles
- Balagam: TS Constable Exam Features Questions on Award-Winning Drama Film
- Pine Labs joins ICICI Bank to accept digital rupee on its PoS terminals
- Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Hyderabad on May 8
- IPL 2023: Face-Off Between Kohli and Gambhir After RCB vs LSG Match
- Apple workers sad after Tim Cook makes work from office mandatory
- New Car Launches in May: Many Top Brands are gearing up to launch their latest Models
- Tollywood Blockbuster 'Balagam' Announces World Television Premiere Date
Vijayawada: ‘Gujarat Day, Maharashtra Day’ celebrated at Raj Bhavan
Governor S Abdul Nazeer said both Gujarat and Maharashtra States are well-known for their vibrant cultural heritage, history and delicious cuisine.
Vijayawada (NTR district) : Governor S Abdul Nazeer said both Gujarat and Maharashtra States are well-known for their vibrant cultural heritage, history and delicious cuisine.
He was the chief guest at the State Formation Day celebrations of Gujarat and Maharashtra, organised under ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’ programme at Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan here on Monday, commemorating 63rd anniversary of the formation of Gujarat and Maharashtra States.
Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that India takes pride in its rich history, culture and heritage and ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’ programme aims to enhance interaction and promote mutual understanding between the people of different States and Union Territories.
He further said that celebrating occasions like these is aimed to promote a sustained and structured cultural connection in areas of language learning, culture, traditions and music, tourism and cuisine, sports and sharing of best practices, etc.
Governor Abdul Nazeer said Gujaratis and Maharashtrians have been living in Andhra Pradesh for a very long time and that they are actively involved in social service activities in the State.
The Gujarati Vidyalaya English Medium School in Vijayawada operated by Sree Vijayawada Gujarati Samaj is the best example of their contribution to society and said that a similar association formed by the Maharashtrians living in Andhra Pradesh recently is a positive step towards knowing and adapting to the local language, culture and tradition, he added. Aswini Vilas Pawar, Kadam Krishna Murty and Hasmukkh Bhai Mowani of Gujarat and Maharashtra Associations, who spoke on the occasion, said that they consider Andhra Pradesh as their home away from home and thanked the Governor for organising the Gujarat Day and Maharashtra Day celebrations for the first time at Raj Bhavan.