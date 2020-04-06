Vijayawada: Hundreds apply for temporary paramedic posts

Vijayawada: Following the advertisement by the District administration seeking applications for appointing doctors, lab technicians, staff nurses and paramedical personnel in temporary posts, as many as 772 persons submitted applications at the camp office of the District Collector here on Monday.

The personnel of the Police, Revenue and Medical and Health departments conducted interviews to the candidates. District collector A Md Imtiaz said that 772 persons applied for the posts. However, not a single application was received for the super specialty posts of cardiology, gastroenterology, nephrology, pulmonology and anesthesiology.

One ENT surgeon, one psychiatrist, two microbiologists, 10 ECG technicians, 209 lab technicians, 410 staff nurses, 21 stretcher bearers, 35 anesthesia technicians, 35 MNOs and 19 ANMs attended the oral interview.