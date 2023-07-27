Vijayawada-Hyd highway closed

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy commissioners of police Vishal Gunni and Ajita Vejendla inspected the flood situation on Vijayawada-Hyderabad national highway near Keesara tollgate on Thursday and instructed the officials to close the highway for vehicular traffic in view of the overflowing of streams and Munneru rivulet due to heavy rains.



Flood water logged on the highway at Itavaram village and nearby areas. On the instructions of the commissioner of police Kanti Rana Tata the DPCs made visit to the highway in Nandigama mandal. The local police rescued some commuters trapped in the flood waters.

Several hundred vehicles were stranded on the highways due to floods. The Police officials issued instructions for diversion of vehicles coming from Hyderabad towards Vijayawada on the highway and suggested to pass via Khammam district and reach Vijayawada in the backdrop of floods and overflowing of streams and Krishna river tributaries.