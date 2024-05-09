Vijayawada: IPS officer ABV Rao’s suspension revoked

Vijayawada : The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Wednesday lifted the suspension slapped on senior IPS officer A B Venkateswara Rao.

The CAT struck down the decision of the Andhra Pradesh government to suspend Venkateswara Rao for the second time on identical charges as unlawful, emphasising that it amounts to harassment against the employee.



"It is nothing short of harassment to place an employee under suspension for a second time, especially after the Supreme Court ruled such actions as against the law," stated the CAT in its verdict. The tribunal directed the government to reinstate the IPS officer into service and settle the pending arrears due to him.



The suspension of Venkateswara Rao was initiated by the YSRCP government following allegations of irregularities in the procurement of surveillance equipment, as registered by the Anti Corruption Bureau. The IPS officer challenged his suspension before the CAT, which initially ruled against him. However, the High Court overturned the CAT's decision. Subsequently, the State government appealed on the High Court's decision in the Supreme Court, leading to a legal process lasting about two years. Eventually, the Supreme Court dismissed the State government's petition, resulting in the revocation of Rao's suspension and his reinstatement.



Nevertheless, within days of his reinstatement, the Andhra Pradesh government once again suspended him, citing ongoing criminal proceedings. Rao challenged this subsequent suspension order before the CAT, which, in its latest ruling, revoked the suspension.

Rao, a 1990 batch IPS officer, and one of the most senior officers in the list, would have been in line for the position of DGP of Andhra Pradesh had it not been for his suspension. It may be recalled that the Election Commission recently appointed another IPS officer, who is junior to Rao, as the DGP of Andhra Pradesh just a day prior to the CAT's decision.