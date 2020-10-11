Vijayawada: JAC to take out massive rally today

Vijayawada: Exhorting women to take part in large numbers in the massive rally organised on Sunday and protest demonstrations throughout the State on Monday, Women Joint Action Committee convener of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi V Durga Bhavani said that people would not remain silent spectators if their Constitutional rights were violated.

Along with the members of the women JAC, she addressed the media at the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi office here on Saturday.

Squarely blaming the police for showing discrimination towards the agitation for the capital city of Amaravati, Durga Bhavani said that the police would give permission for the YSR Congress meetings and even wine shops but they do not give permission for our meetings on the pretext of Covid-19.

Durga Bhavani said that they would take out rallies peacefully and other protest demonstrations even if the police do not provide permissions. "Let them file cases against us, we are ready," she said.

Co-convener Sunkara Padmasri deplored that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been trying to provoke regional hatred in the name of three capitals. When 29,000 farmers gave their land for the capital city, the YSR Congress Ministers and the MLAs are downplaying it.

She said that it was highly deplorable that the Chief Minister had changed his opinion on the capital city though he had agreed to it earlier. She demanded the Ministers to take back their abusive words against the agitators. There is no protection for Dalits in the YSRCP rule in the State, she said.

TDP Vijayawada Parliamentary constituency women president Chennupati Usha Rani asked the Chief Minister as to how many universities he brought to the State after assuming power. The Chief Minister was not responding even when the MLAs were abusing the ordinary farmers, she rued. Badita Padma and other leaders were present.

The massive rally would start at Sarada College on the BRTS Road on Sunday at 9 am and similar rallies would be taken out in all the 175 Assembly constituencies throughout the State, the leaders informed. Protest demonstrations would be staged before all the MRO offices throughout the State on Monday.