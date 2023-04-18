Vijayawada: K Vijayanand appointed SRPC chief

Vijayawada (NTR district) : AP Special Chief Secretary of Energy Department and Chairman & Managing Director of APTRANSCO, K Vijayanand, has been appointed as the Chairperson of Southern Regional Power Committee (SRPC) for the year 2023-24. A communication to this effect was issued by Central Electricity Authority Member-Secretary Asit Singh on Monday.

The SRPC comprises member States Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. It will oversee inter-State power distribution, power grid operation, consumption and inter-State power bill payments. The organization will coordinate with all the Central government utilities like NTPC, CIL, NPCL, PGCIL, SRLDC, Railways etc on all the issues related to the power sector of the entire southern region on behalf of member States and will also deliberate to resolve inter-State power disputes.

Special Chief Secretary Vijayanand thanked the Ministry of Power, Central Electricity Authority for appointing him as the chairperson of SRPC. He also thanked Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for their unstinting support to him in discharging his responsibilities and duties.